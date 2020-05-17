Sunday Morning News – May 17

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low plus 5.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 16, 2020 (4:50 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|5,734
|Positive
|20
|Negative
|5,292
|Pending
|422
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)
News Tidbits:
There was one new fire confirmed by mid-afternoon on May 16. There are two active fires in the Northeast Region.
- North Bay 1 measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 6 km northwest of Mattawa, on the east side of Hwy 533.
- Algonquin Park 1 is under control at 13.9 hectares and is located southeast of Otterpaw Lake.
