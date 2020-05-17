Sunday Morning News – May 17

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low plus 5.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 16, 2020 (4:50 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 5,734 Positive 20 Negative 5,292 Pending 422 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits: