Sunday Morning News – May 17

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low plus 5.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 16, 2020 (4:50 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 5,734
Positive 20
Negative 5,292
Pending 422
Deceased 0
Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

There was one new fire confirmed by mid-afternoon on May 16. There are two active fires in the Northeast Region.

  • North Bay 1 measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 6 km northwest of Mattawa, on the east side of Hwy 533.
  • Algonquin Park 1 is under control at 13.9 hectares and is located southeast of Otterpaw Lake.

 

