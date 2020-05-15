Friday Morning News – May 15

Weather – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 3.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (Updated: May 14, 2020 at 4:50 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|5,524
|Positive
|17
|Negative
|5,166
|Pending
|341
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)
News Tidbits:
Northeast Forest Fire Update – One new fire was discovered by mid-afternoon on May 14. Algonquin Park 1 is an active fire measuring 13.9 hectares and is located southeast of Otterpaw Lake.
Northwest Forest Fire Update – There were no new forest fires confirmed by the afternoon of May 14. The only active forest fire in the Northwest Region is Thunder Bay 4 which is located approximately seven kilometres north of the Highway 11/17 junction at Shabaqua. The fire is listed as not under control at 50 hectares. The fire is quiet after receiving rain and crews are making great progress on the fire.
In order to ensure public safety and well-being during the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of the province, effective as of April 3rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
As of May 19th, the Michipicoten Rod &Gun Club will be allowed to re-open its ranges. Members must follow all social distancing protocols, and that all members must have done the CFO mandated range safety briefing before using the ranges.
