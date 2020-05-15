Friday Morning News – May 15

Weather – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 3.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (Updated: May 14, 2020 at 4:50 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 5,524 Positive 17 Negative 5,166 Pending 341 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)

News Tidbits:

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation at 11:15 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement, to make an announcement at 1 p.m..