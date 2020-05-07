Wawa Walks Day 10 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge

Today is the tenth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above. It was amazing to see all the delicious dishes.
The winner from yesterday’s Homemade Meal Day has not yet been announced.
Today’s challenge is to have a Jam Session! with all the talented musicians in Wawa – this should be easy to enter, but not so easy on the judges…
To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.
- Accept the challenge as posted to the right.
- On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge.
- If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.
In order to get your creative juices flowing, here are the rest of the challenges and the winners.
|Day
|Challenge
|Winner
|27-Apr
|Monday
|1
|Keep Moving
|Jamie Brett
|28-Apr
|Tuesday
|2
|Lip Sync Contest
|Ashley Dechamplain
|Baby Shark
|29-Apr
|Wednesday
|3
|Old Fashioned Games Day
|Stewart Family
|decorating driveway
|30-Apr
|Thursday
|4
|Craft Day
|Cheryl Tremplay
|Kitchen curtains
|1-May
|Friday
|5
|Family Traditions!
|Jesse Dawn
|Cardboard cutout for grandparents
|2-May
|Saturday
|6
|Outdoor Photo Contest
|Melanie Coe
|How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?
|3-May
|Sunday
|7
|Sports Day
|Laura Mitchell
|Puddle jumping
|4-May
|Monday
|8
|Keep Moving
|Wendy Bonitzke
|Hiking – Pretty Big Hill
|4-May
|Tuesday
|9
|Scavenger Hunt
|
Lora Doucette
|6-May
|Wednesday
|10
|Homemade meal day
|7-May
|Thursday
|11
|Jam Session
|8-May
|Friday
|12
|Spa Day
|9-May
|Saturday
|13
|Craft Day
|10-May
|Sunday
|14
|Get Baking
|11-May
|Monday
|15
|Keep Moving
|12-May
|Tuesday
|16
|Let’s have a picninc
|13-May
|Wednesday
|17
|Mindfulness Day
|14-May
|Thursday
|18
|Reenactment
|15-May
|Friday
|19
|Games Night
|16-May
|Saturday
|20
|Give Gratitude
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Walks Day 10 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge - May 7, 2020
- Thursday Morning News – May 7 - May 7, 2020
- From the Branch – May 6 - May 6, 2020