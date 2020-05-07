Breaking News

Wawa Walks Day 10 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge

Today is the tenth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above. It was amazing to see all the delicious dishes.

The winner from yesterday’s Homemade Meal Day has not yet been announced.

Today’s challenge is to have a Jam Session! with all the talented musicians in Wawa – this should be easy to enter, but not so easy on the judges…

To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.

  1. Accept the challenge as posted to the right.
  2. On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge.
  3. If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.

 

In order to get your creative juices flowing, here are the rest of the challenges and the winners.

 

Day Challenge Winner
27-Apr Monday 1 Keep Moving Jamie Brett
28-Apr Tuesday 2 Lip Sync Contest Ashley Dechamplain Baby Shark
29-Apr Wednesday 3 Old Fashioned Games Day Stewart Family decorating driveway
30-Apr Thursday 4 Craft Day Cheryl Tremplay Kitchen curtains
1-May Friday 5 Family Traditions! Jesse Dawn Cardboard cutout for grandparents
2-May Saturday 6 Outdoor Photo Contest Melanie Coe How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?
3-May Sunday 7 Sports Day Laura Mitchell Puddle jumping
4-May Monday 8 Keep Moving Wendy Bonitzke Hiking – Pretty Big Hill
4-May Tuesday 9 Scavenger Hunt
Lora Doucette
6-May Wednesday 10 Homemade meal day
7-May Thursday 11 Jam Session
8-May Friday 12 Spa Day
9-May Saturday 13 Craft Day
10-May Sunday 14 Get Baking
11-May Monday 15 Keep Moving
12-May Tuesday 16 Let’s have a picninc
13-May Wednesday 17 Mindfulness Day
14-May Thursday 18 Reenactment
15-May Friday 19 Games Night
16-May Saturday 20 Give Gratitude
