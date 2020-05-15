Wawa Walks – Game Night!

Today is the fifteenth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above. The Reenacment Challenge was won Maxime Dechamplain and her family with a great Lion King reenactment.
Today’s Challenge is another Game Night! Participants are asked to pullout their board games, card, puzzles or virtually play a gam with friends.
To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.
- Accept the challenge as posted.
- On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge.
- If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.
In order to get your creative juices flowing, here are the rest of the challenges and the winners.
|Day
|Challenge
|Winner
|27-Apr
|Monday
|1
|Keep Moving
|Jamie Brett
|28-Apr
|Tuesday
|2
|Lip Sync Contest
|Ashley Dechamplain
|Baby Shark
|29-Apr
|Wednesday
|3
|Old Fashioned Games Day
|Stewart Family
|decorating driveway
|30-Apr
|Thursday
|4
|Craft Day
|Cheryl Tremplay
|Kitchen curtains
|1-May
|Friday
|5
|Family Traditions!
|Jesse Dawn
|Cardboard cutout for grandparents
|2-May
|Saturday
|6
|Outdoor Photo Contest
|Melanie Coe
|How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?
|3-May
|Sunday
|7
|Sports Day
|Laura Mitchell
|Puddle jumping
|4-May
|Monday
|8
|Keep Moving
|Wendy Bonitzke
|Hiking – Pretty Big Hill
|4-May
|Tuesday
|9
|Scavenger Hunt
|
Lora Doucette
|6-May
|Wednesday
|10
|Homemade meal day
|
Geneviève L-Verreault
|Quick & Easy Hamburger Casserole
|7-May
|Thursday
|11
|Jam Session
|Barb Hunter
|
Ukulele, piano and this noisemaker.
Note the huge smile!
|8-May
|Friday
|12
|Spa Day
|
Christine Rask
|
All natural products for our spa day.
Thanks Mirinda Patterson
for the wonderful products
|9-May
|Saturday
|13
|Craft Day
|Megan Beland
|Winter Sleigh Storage & the platform to a new shed
|10-May
|Sunday
|14
|Get Baking
|Nadine Cartledge
|Banana bread and peanut butter chocolate swirl mini loaves… for the special mamas in our lives!
|11-May
|Monday
|15
|Keep Moving
|Diane Spencer
|12-May
|Tuesday
|16
|Mindfulness Day
|Catherine Andrews
|13-May
|Wednesday
|17
|Have a Picnic!
|Heather Watson-Crawford
|We took our favourite snack of broccoli outside while playing in the backyard all day! What a wonderful day to be in the sun.
|14-May
|Thursday
|18
|Reenactment
|15-May
|Friday
|19
|Games Night
|16-May
|Saturday
|20
|Give Gratitude
