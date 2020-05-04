SSM OPP – Impaired Charges laid after collision

On May 1, 2020 at approximately 11:45 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Goulais Fire and Rescue and Sault Ste. Marie Ambulance responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Mission Road, Goulais River, Ontario.

Officers attended the scene where the single occupant of the vehicle was extracted by Goulais Fire and Rescue. The occupant was then transported to hospital via ambulance and treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment commenced an investigation into the motor vehicle collision and as a result of that investigation, Justin Shuttleworth, 39 years-old from Kars Township, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020 located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.