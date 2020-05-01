Today is National Physicians’ Day in Canada

May 1st is National Physicians’ Day in Canada. This year, perhaps more than ever, we are reminded of the dedication of physicians and all health professionals who are fighting COVID-19 alongside policy makers and the public.

This pandemic has been a stark reminder of the commitment of physicians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Facing unprecedented circumstances and anxiety, physicians are leading the public health response, caring for those afflicted by COVID-19, and sustaining our health care system.

Today, let’s reflect on the work and sacrifices made by physicians and, most importantly, express our most sincere appreciation for the care they provide in normal and in extraordinary times. Physicians embrace the medical profession as a calling – and this rings truer now more than ever.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association