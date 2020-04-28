Supporting students in their home-based learning

Since the beginning of April, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon staff have distributed learning tools to several students throughout its territory. The French-language Catholic school board was able to provide iPad tablets to elementary school students and laptop computers to secondary school students. While families in Greater Sudbury went to board office to collect their learning tools, the Conseil ensured the distribution of tools by mail to students living in outlying areas such Warren, Noëlville, St-Charles, Espanola, Spanish, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Sault-Ste-Marie, Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne. With these tools, students will be able to pursue their learning at home. The distribution and support efforts for CSC Nouvelon will continue.

“We truly appreciate the support and collaboration of parents in supporting their child’s learning from home,” stated Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. “With our at-home learning program, the CSC Nouvelon seeks to support our students’ learning experience while also promoting their well-being. The education, well-being and safety of our students remain a priority. The CSC Nouvelon is also committed to supporting its students, their parents and its staff in maintaining a healthy lifestyle during these difficult times.”