Wawa Walks Day 1 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge

Today is the first day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Follow the challenge as shown above, go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s post is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge.

If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.

Here are the rest of the challenges.