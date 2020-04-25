Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

 

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 43,888 1,778 2,302 155
USA 925,758 38,958 52,217 1,959
Total: 2,,846,575 197,859

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 24, 2020 (8:30.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 677
Positive 12
Negative 1,327
Pending 338
Deceased 0
Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Treasury Board President, to make an announcement.

More Tidbits – Sir James Dunn  has cancelled their annual Community Calendar for the upcoming 2021 calendar year. Organizers explain that , “The cancellation is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of our students and our community members must always come first. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. We know that many of you have been strong supporters of this fundraising event (34 years) and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will be back to continue this long-standing tradition. Thank You Wawa!”

The Spring By Hand Festival has also been cancelled.

Kylie-Marie T Berthiaume has organized a fb page – Wawas Children Birthday Parades. She explains “If you want your child(rens) birthday celebrated with a drive by parade please note the childs name and birthday and add family and friends to the group. Set a time and place for locals to SAFELY meet IN VEHICLES and do a drive by!! Hoping for some smiling children 💜 let’s get the whole community involved!”. You can find the page on fb or if you know her you can call.

The Wawa Community Food Bank is now open every Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m.

