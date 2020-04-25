Saturday Morning News – April 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Statistics

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 24, 2020 (8:30.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

More Tidbits – Sir James Dunn has cancelled their annual Community Calendar for the upcoming 2021 calendar year. Organizers explain that , “The cancellation is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of our students and our community members must always come first. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. We know that many of you have been strong supporters of this fundraising event (34 years) and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will be back to continue this long-standing tradition. Thank You Wawa!”

The Spring By Hand Festival has also been cancelled.

Kylie-Marie T Berthiaume has organized a fb page – Wawas Children Birthday Parades. She explains “If you want your child(rens) birthday celebrated with a drive by parade please note the childs name and birthday and add family and friends to the group. Set a time and place for locals to SAFELY meet IN VEHICLES and do a drive by!! Hoping for some smiling children 💜 let’s get the whole community involved!”. You can find the page on fb or if you know her you can call.

The Wawa Community Food Bank is now open every Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m.