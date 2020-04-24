SE OPP Wawa – Arrest of Three made after Gas Theft in White River

On April 23, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of gas from a service station in White River.

Officers observed the suspect SUV southbound on Highway 17 approximately 20 kilometres north of Wawa. Upon seeing police, the suspect vehicle accelerated away at a high rate of speed. Officers further south successfully deployed a spike belt near the Highway 17/101 Junction. Three suspects then fled the vehicle on foot toward the OPP Detachment on Pinewood Drive in Wawa and were subsequently arrested.

Christine ARNOULD, 30 years-of-age, from Mississauga, was charged with:

Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC, and

Drive motor vehicle – no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

Christian CARREON, 38 years-of-age, from Brampton, was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC – (10 Counts).

Morris LEVY, 49 years-of-age, from Mississauga, was charged with:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

All three accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.