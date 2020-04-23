Thursday Morning News – April 23

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|40,190
|1,768
|1,974
|140
|USA
|849,092
|29,973
|47,659
|2,341
|Total:
|2,,656,690
|185,192
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 22, 2020 (12:10 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 499
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|1084
|Pending
|403
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|9
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|10:45 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long Term Care, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits – The NFL is conducting its first-ever virtual NFL Draft.
