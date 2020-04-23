Thursday Morning News – April 23

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 40,190 1,768 1,974 140 USA 849,092 29,973 47,659 2,341 Total: 2,,656,690 185,192

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 22, 2020 (12:10 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 499 Positive 12 Negative 1084 Pending 403 Deceased 0 Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits –

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Time 10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long Term Care, to make an announcement.