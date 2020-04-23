Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – April 23

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

 

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 40,190 1,768 1,974 140
USA 849,092 29,973 47,659 2,341
Total: 2,,656,690 185,192

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 22, 2020 (12:10 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 499
Positive 12
Negative 1084
Pending 403
Deceased 0
Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

 

Time
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long Term Care, to make an announcement.

News Tidbits – The NFL is conducting its first-ever virtual NFL Draft.

 

