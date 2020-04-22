Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – April 22

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 38,422 1,593 1,834 144
USA 819,175 25,985 45,343 2,804
Total: 2,,576,819 178,849

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 406
Positive 12
Negative 1004
Pending 390
Deceased 0
Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

 

Time
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.

News Tidbits – Today is Earthday 2020. You may enjoy listenng to a webcast tonight at 7 p.m. (register at climatefast.ca). Speakers are Dianne Saxe (environmental lawyer), Katharine Hayhoe (climate scientist), Deborah McGregor (Indigenous Environmental Justice Project), and Catherine Abreau (Climate Action Network).

 

 

