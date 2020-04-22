Wednesday Morning News – April 22

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|38,422
|1,593
|1,834
|144
|USA
|819,175
|25,985
|45,343
|2,804
|Total:
|2,,576,819
|178,849
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 406
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|1004
|Pending
|390
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|9
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|10:45 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits – Today is Earthday 2020. You may enjoy listenng to a webcast tonight at 7 p.m. (register at climatefast.ca). Speakers are Dianne Saxe (environmental lawyer), Katharine Hayhoe (climate scientist), Deborah McGregor (Indigenous Environmental Justice Project), and Catherine Abreau (Climate Action Network).
