Wednesday Morning News – April 22

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 38,422 1,593 1,834 144 USA 819,175 25,985 45,343 2,804 Total: 2,,576,819 178,849

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 406 Positive 12 Negative 1004 Pending 390 Deceased 0 Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Time 10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.