Friday Morning News – April 17

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 7 with temperature rising to minus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 28,379 1,316 1,010 107 USA 644,089 30,206 28,529 2,482 Total: 2,097,101 135,662

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 092 Positive 11 Negative 897 Pending 184 Deceased 0 Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (7) Yes

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.

News Tidbits:

If you didn’t have the opportunity to see Brotherhood when it was part of the Shadows of The Mind Festival in February, you have an opportunity to see it now. Brotherhood is now streaming in Canada on iTunes, via Telus, Bell, Shaw and Rogers. If you are a wawa-news reader in the United States you can view it also on iTunes, indemand, Vubiquity and Dish/Dish Digital, Direct/AT&T, YouTube, Microsoft, Google Play,Vudu and Fandango Now.

A great treat for Andrew Lloyd Webber fans is the streaming of Phantom of the Opera today on YouTube.

Despite a public denouncing of Wesdome’s continued production during the COVID-19 pandemic – Wesdome has continued producing gold with a reported first-quarter production of 25,122 ounces. Wesdome did curtail it’s exploration program, closed the Mishi Open Pit and reduced the workforce in other areas at the Eagle River Complex.