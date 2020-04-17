Algoma Public Health Reports new COVID-19 case in the Algoma district

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.
Details of confirmed case:
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #12
|30s, female
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2020
- View our webpage with updated status of cases in Algoma.
- Learn more about COVID-19 in Algoma.
- Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.
