Algoma Public Health Reports new COVID-19 case in the Algoma district

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.


Details of confirmed case:

 

Case # Age, Gender   Exposure category   Status Tested
Case #12 30s, female Unknown Self-isolating April 14, 2020

 

