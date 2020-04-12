11:42 AM EDT Sunday 12 April 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

A significant winter storm is expected tonight into Monday.

A low pressure system is forecast to track across Northeastern Ontario Monday bringing snow and blowing snow to the area. Snow is expected to begin late this evening before becoming heavy overnight. Northerly winds gusting up to 60 or 70 km/h are also likely resulting in widespread blowing snow. Snow and blowing snow will continue Monday before tapering to flurries Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts in the 30 to 50 cm range will be possible by the time the snow comes to an end.

Exact snowfall amounts remain uncertain as a slight shift in the track or strength of this low pressure system will significantly change snowfall accumulations.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.