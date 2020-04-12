Premier Doug Ford Delivers Easter Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Easter Sunday:

“Today, people across Ontario will celebrate the joyous occasion of Easter. For Christians, Easter Sunday is the holiest day in the Christian calendar and marks the triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ. For others, the Easter long weekend is a time to celebrate the arrival of spring, spend quality time with family, and exchange gifts such as chocolates and sweets with loved ones.

This year, Easter celebrations will be different due to the pandemic. All but essential workers will need to stay home and practise physical distancing in order to help keep everyone safe and healthy. However, we can still enjoy a meal with those in our household and connect with loved ones by phone, email or videochat. Please think of our seniors and those facing hard times, and consider reaching out or dropping off necessities for them.

For the kids worried about whether the Easter Bunny will come this year, don’t worry. Earlier this week, I declared the Easter Bunny’s delivery of chocolates and candy an essential service. The Easter Bunny will still be hopping about, while following the rules of physical distancing and avoiding public areas to keep us all protected and ensuring everyone can enjoy this special time.

From my family to yours, I want to wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday at home. Happy Easter!”