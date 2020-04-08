OPP – Be careful of Thawing Ice and your safety

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding the public about the dangers of thin ice as lakes and rivers within the district begin to thaw. Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers recently responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) that went through the ice. The operator of the ATV was able to walk to land and was located uninjured.

Remember, ice becomes unstable at this time of year as unforeseen hazards such as flowing currents underneath which may be weakening the ice. In these instances, the thickness of the ice would not be a good indicator of safety as the ice could collapse at any time.

“Safety is paramount, we want the public aware and to understand the dangers of going on the ice at this time of year” Staff Sergeant Manuela Byrnes.