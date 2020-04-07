LDHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre has been established for Wawa & Area

The Lady Dunn Health Centre, in collaboration with the Municipality of Wawa, is pleased to announce that a dedicated COVID-19 Assessment Centre has been established to facilitate assessment and testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre
By appointment only: 705 856 2244 ext. 244 or 246 Monday-Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm
Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
OHIP coverage is not required
Closed April 10th, 13th and all statutory holidays
Who the Assessment Centre Serves:
The Assessment Centre will serve clients in LDHC’s service catchment area of Dubreuilville, Hawk Junction, Michipicoten First Nation, Missanabie, Wawa and White River, as well as any individual regardless of where they live.
The Assessment Centre is another resource in addition to Telehealth Ontario and Public Health Algoma to assess the need for COVID-19 testing and follow up testing if needed.
Who Should Not Visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre:
- People with no symptoms who have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days
- Instead, self-isolate at home for 14 days
- Healthcare workers should follow their organization-specific policy related to return to work after travel
- People with no symptoms who have not travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days
- Instead, self-monitor for 14 days,
- Practice physical distancing
Who Should Visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre (by appointment only):
- People 18 years of age and older with symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection (cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose, joint aches, and may also include nausea, diarrhea and stomach pains) OR fever, AND any of the following within 14 days of symptom onset:
- Close contact with a known or probable case OR
- Close contact with someone experiencing an acute respiratory illness who has been to an impacted area OR
- Are at high risk of transmission to larger groups of people including: Those who work within at-risk settings, including any healthcare setting (e.g., acute care, complex continuing care and rehabilitation hospitals; primary care; paramedics; long-term care homes; retirement homes; reactivation centres; dialysis centres), congregate settings (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, respite centres, correctional facilities); school or childcare centre; first responders (police, paramedics, firefighters – if they have not already been tested through their own Occupational Health and Safety Department)
- Those who reside in vulnerable settings, including acute care, complex continuing care and rehabilitation hospitals; long-term care homes; retirement homes; reactivation centres; congregate settings (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, respite centres, correctional facilities) and those who are patients at dialysis centres.
Symptomatic patients should self-isolate while waiting to reach the COVID-19 Assessment Centre.
Who Should Go to the Emergency Department:
People who have symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection (cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose, and joint aches, and may also include nausea, diarrhea and stomach pains) and any of the following more severe symptoms:
- shortness of breath when walking, exercising, or at rest, which is unusual
- chest pain or discomfort
- weakness that impairs ability to carry out activities of daily living, such as showering, preparing meals, and dressing
- lethargy or drowsiness
- dizziness
Please call prior to presenting to the Emergency Department if possible. If you are not well enough to take personal transportation, call 911.
Unsure
People who are unsure if they should contact the COVID-19 Assessment Centre should:
- call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or Algoma Public Health: 705-759-5404/1-866-892-0172 ext. 5404 and speak with a Registered Nurse who will guide whether you will require further care or potential testing in person, or
- call their primary care provider
Thank you to the Wawa Family Health Team for equipment supporting the launch of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, and to the community for continuing to practice physical distancing, staying home, and for self-isolating for 14 days after returning from international travel.
