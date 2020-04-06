SE OPP SSM – Recover Stolen Property in Awares Township

On April 5, 2020 at approximately 4:50 a.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a suspicious parked vehicle in Aweres Township, Ontario.

Officers attended the scene and located what was later discovered to be a stolen vehicle. During the examination of the vehicle, officers conducted an inventory of items within the vehicle and discovered stolen property. As a result of the investigation, officers located owners of some of the property, however, many items remain unclaimed and are believed to be stolen.

If you have been a victim of a recent theft, please contact the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment to possibly identify one of the stolen items.