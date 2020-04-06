Happenings at Wawa First United – April 6

Alleluia! Christ is Risen!

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for April 12, 2020 – Easter Sundar which commemorates the resurrection of our Lord. Its date is variable and occurs the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox March 21.

Acts 10: 34 – 43 Peter’s account of Jesus’ death & resurrection

Psalm 118: 1-2, 14-24 God is my strength & my song.

Colossians 3: 1 – 4 Set your mind on things above

John 20:1-18 or Matthew 28: 1-10 Mary & the empty tomb.

To Ponder:

How do you participate in resurrection?

Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 16 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.