Collision Blocks Lane south of Wawa

Wawa-news has been told of a collision between two transports that has resulted in the closure of the southbound lane 15 kilometres south of Old Woman Bay. It appears that a chip truck is blocking the southbound lane, with initial reports suggesting that the southbound truck struck the northbound Manitoulin. There were no reports of injuries.

Lamon’s heavy tow was seen traveling down to the collision scene – and it is anticipated that the highway may be closed for a very short time to clear the disabled transport.