FONOM Board Appoints new Executive Director

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) would like to announce, the appointment of Mac Bain as its New Executive Director.

“Mac’s knowledge of the issues facing our region will be an asset to our membership. He will fulfill the duties of the Executive Director on a part time basis under the direction of the Executive. Mac has stepped down from the Board and the Executive, and we expect the City of North Bay to appoint a new representative to the Board shortly” said FONOM President Danny Whalen.

The Board would like to thank David King for the time and energy he gave the organization over his tenure.

FONOM is an association of some 110 districts/municipalities/cities/towns in Northeastern Ontario mandated to work for the betterment of municipal government in Northern Ontario and to strive for improved legislation respecting local government in the north. It is a membership-based association that draws its members from northeastern Ontario and is governed by an 11-member board.