MFN takes measures to protect members

Please be advised that Michipicoten’s Chief and Council are taking all necessary precautions to keep our citizens, staff and guests safe as the CQVID-19 pandemic evolves.

First and foremost, there are no current presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Michipicoten First Nation.

Due to the CQVID-19 (corona virus), all Michipicoten programs and meetings are cancelled until further notice. Michipicoten’s Administrative, Health Centre, Carpentry and Public Works departments will remain open with restricted access. Essential services staff will be available to citizens and clients via email or telephone.

Essential services include health, operations and maintenance, social and administration as required.

We ask all community members to keep themselves informed through our website, social media and weekly hand-delivered flyers (on reserve) .