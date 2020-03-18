Time to work together to help stop the spread – COVID-19 knows no boundaries

As many Canadians continue to return home from international travel, the Canadian Medical Association wants to reinforce that everyone needs to take public health measures around COVID-19 seriously.

Here are some key reminders:

If you have traveled over the past few weeks, self-isolate for 14 days. Do not have close contact with visitors, especially older adults or those with medical conditions, who are at higher risk of developing serious illness;

Monitor your health for fever, cough and difficulty breathing and stay self-isolated if you develop symptoms;

Reduce the spread by washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching your face;

Cover your mouth and nose with your arm when coughing or sneezing. If using a tissue, discard immediately and wash hands;

Avoid social gatherings.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“We know we are living through extraordinary times and it can feel overwhelming for many of us,” says CMA President Dr. Sandy Buchman. “We are following the growing evidence and learning lessons from other countries that we must apply as quickly as possible to ensure Canada’sresponse is as effective as it can be.”

The medical community has come together to combat this pandemic. Health workers across the country are united in curbing the spread, caring for those affected, and equally important – taking care of health care workers on the front lines.

