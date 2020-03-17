From the Branch – March 17

75 years ago at the moment of waiting to see our liberators, more V1 and V2 flying bombs and rockets were fired of into the sky. A lot of them did not make it far and went down on the anxious civilians. Dutch boys and men were picked up in the streets to build defensive trenches and fortifications.

I hope everyone is doing their part to keep the corona virus at bay and keep a low profile.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.

Nick Veldt