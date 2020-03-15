The Board of Directors for The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) Cancels AGM & Annual Conference

Today, FONOM President Danny Whalen issued the following statement: The Board of Directors for The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is fully aware of the risk to the public by the COVID-19 virus as well as the existing and potential for further burden on our health care services.

After discussions and information provided by the Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Officer of Health as well as our local northern Public Health Units we feel we must make decisions based on the best interest of our membership and municipal staff.

As such, it is with regret that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference planned for May 13-15, 2020 in the City of Timmins.

This decision was not taken lightly, and we feel, is in the best interest of conference delegates, trade show representatives, City of Timmins staff and the employees of the hospitality industry in the City. I am however, pleased to announce the FONOM Board of Directors have awarded the 2021 AGM and annual conference to the City of Timmins.

All municipal representatives, trade show exhibitors and conference sponsors that have registered for this year’s conference will be provided with a full refund.

I want to thank the FONOM Directors for this responsible decision and thank Timmins Mayor Pirie and Council and staff member Lacey Rigg who had taken the lead on the conference preparations.

“I fully support the decision of the FONOM Board. As municipal leaders this is the prudent action to take. We look forward to the opportunity to host the FONOM delegates in 2021, in the City of Timmins” said Mayor Pirie.