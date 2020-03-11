Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 11

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church.  If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone, the cost is $5.00 a bulb.  Please contact Maria Reid @ 705-856-2861. The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday.
Mar. 14 – Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Mar. 22 – Official Board Meeting
Sun.  Apr. 12     Easter Sunday
We gather as a people who proclaim the Good News.
