Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Marks International Women’s Day

Today, Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, released the following statement to recognize International Women’s Day:

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the wonderful achievements of women around the world and right here in Ontario. It’s a day to look back on how far women have come — and to look ahead and see how far we can go.

We all have a role to play in bringing women’s economic, social and political issues to the forefront. Every day we see in our own communities and networks remarkable women paving the way for the next generation of strong, determined and passionate female leaders.

Despite our incredible progress, women are still facing significant barriers. In Canada, women are more likely to graduate from university, yet still are only represented in 35 per cent of management positions. A mere 18 per cent sit on boards. Women of colour, Indigenous women, LGBT women, and countless others face even greater barriers to success. We know for our economy to continue to grow and thrive, we need to create the conditions for women to succeed in all workplaces.

This means breaking down gender stereotypes and biases in the home, at school and in the workplace. We need to address these head on and work to encourage more women and girls to get into non-traditional roles like the skilled trades, the automotive sector, as first responders, in the STEM field and in leadership roles. This is a change in culture that requires every person to shift their perspective on what women are capable of.

In addition to having the right resources and supports in place, it is crucial we continue to raise awareness – that we continue to leverage every opportunity to break down barriers and bring to the surface all contributions women make to the economy and society overall. I encourage everyone, not just on International Women’s Day but every day, to continue to challenge stereotypes and be advocates for gender equality.”