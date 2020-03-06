SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Person with Criminal Harassment

On February 29, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a criminal harassment complaint involving a resident of Wawa.
On March 1, 2020, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers observed the accused person and placed the individual under arrest. As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old person from Wawa, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Harassment, contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC) – two counts.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date in Wawa. The identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.
