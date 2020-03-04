Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 4

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid @ 705-856-2861. The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday.
Thurs. Mar. 05 World Day of Prayer
First United Church – 7:00 pm
Led by the Baptist Church
Sun. Apr. 12 Easter Sunday
As you go into the world may you know the love of God surrounds you.
