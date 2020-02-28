Today, Friday, February 28th, 2020, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to OECTA’s announced one-day, province-wide strike:
“Strikes by the teachers’ unions have resulted in millions of student days lost.
This week, while in discussions with OECTA, we sought to get a deal that is in the best interests of our students through lower class sizes, 100% investment in special education and protecting full-day kindergarten. Yet again, we have seen obstruction to a deal because of an insistence by the union on enhancements to an already generous benefit package.
Students deserve to be in class. That is why I am calling on OECTA to return to the table to get a deal.”
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Should VIA Rail’s transcontinental train be axed? - February 28, 2020
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 28 - February 28, 2020
- Minister of Education on OECTA’s Next Strike Action - February 28, 2020