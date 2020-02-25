Minister of Education on Increased Escalation by ETFO

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020 in response to escalated strike action by ETFO (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario):

“The safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance to this government. I hope that ETFO will work with school boards to ensure that the escalated work-to-rule measures do not risk student safety and security.

That is why our government is squarely focused on getting a deal that ends the continuous escalation by teachers’ union leaders, so our kids remain in class.

Our government wants to see investments in education helping our students, not increasing compensation and enhancing already generous benefits packages.

I remain fully committed to reaching a deal that keeps students in class, provides certainty to parents, and fairness to educators.”