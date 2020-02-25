All CSC Nouvelon schools to be open on February 27th – Strike Cancelled

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), the union that representsteaching staff, short- and long-term supply teachers in all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools, as well as the board learning consultants, has canceled its one-day full strike scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma were among the targeted areas.

As a result, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be open to all elementary and secondary students on Thursday, February 27.

We note however that the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents support staff in all of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’ schools and at the board office, will conduct a one-day full strike and withdraw all services in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Due to the impact of the strikes on the smooth operation of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’ schools in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Friday, February 28. The Centre des petits program offered within these establishments will also be suspended for the time being. Daycare services as well as before-and-after school programs will however operate normally.

The CSC Nouvelon has schools in the following communities: Sudbury East (Noëlville, St-Charles and Warren), Greater Sudbury and Espanola.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,700 students enrolled in 27 elementary and 10 secondary schools.