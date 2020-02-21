Friday Morning News – February 21st

Weather – Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.

News Tidbits – This weekend is the Wawa Mixed Curling Bonspiel (this evening it begins at 6:30 p.m. Championship Games are scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday); and the Peewee Travellers will be playing Saturday. If you wish to go outside and enjoy – you may wish to consider cross country skiing.