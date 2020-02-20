Thursday Morning News – February 20

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a few flurries. Local blowing snow late this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.

News Tidbits – The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) is advising that Lake Superior water levels remain well above normal. A media release says that water levels are expected to remain high over at least the next several months and further record-highs are possible if wet conditions continue in 2020. The level is currently 38 cm above average (1918 – 2019) and 10 cm above its level of a year ago.