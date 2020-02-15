The Legion Lift is not operational for today Saturday, February 15

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 regrets to announce that the Lift is not operating at this time.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and are working to correct this as quickly as possible
Thank You, Mary Anne Pearson
