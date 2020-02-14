The Ontario Government invites families to fish for free on Family Day weekend. From February 15 to 17, Canadian residents of all ages can enjoy fishing in Ontario without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

“Our government is making it easier for families to spend quality time together while enjoying Ontario’s world-class lakes, rivers and streams,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “We have made life more affordable by doubling the number of free fishing events to also include the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends.”

Family Day weekend is the first of four licence-free fishing opportunities in 2020. With only a week to go before the Family Day weekend, you can start planning your fishing trip or find a local event at www.ontariofamilyfishing.com.

By offering a free fishing licence, an Ontario family of four could save up to $100.

Anglers are reminded to stay safe when heading onto the ice to fish. For ice safety tips, please visit www.ontario.ca/icefishing.