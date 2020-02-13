Week 5 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced!

The winner of the fifth week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ has been announced. Should someone have the Ace of Spades in the envelope they choose, they could win $3,448.50 in the progressive jackpot as well as the $469.00 from the weekly draw.

Wawa resident June Champagne had the winning ticket. Her ticket chose envelope #20 to be opened – unfortunately, the envelope held the Seven of Diamonds. She did take home the prize of $487.00 for holding the winning ticket. The Seven of Diamonds was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.

Tickets are on sale at Circle K, PetroCan and the LDHC Foundation Office.

Good Luck in Week 6!