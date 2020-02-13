All CSC Nouvelon schools in the SUDBURY, MANITOULIN & ALGOMA Districts CLOSED on February 21, 2020

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), the union that representsteaching staff, short- and long-term supply teachers in all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools, as well as the board learning consultants, will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services – across the province of Ontario on Friday, February 21, 2020 since no contract agreement has yet been reached. The Districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma are among the targeted areas.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the union that represents support staff in our elementary and secondary school as well as the board office, has also provided notice that members will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services – in all elementary and secondary schools and board office on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Due to the impact of the strikes on the proper functioning of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Friday, February 21. Please note as well that the Centre des petits program will not be offered in any of our schools.

Daycares as well as before-and-after programs located in schools will operate normally.

The CSC Nouvelon has schools in the following communities: Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Spanish, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne.