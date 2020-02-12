Extreme Cold Warning for Wawa and Area & Snow Squalls to Soo

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Bitterly cold wind chills near minus 40 are expected overnight and Thursday morning.

Conditions will moderate somewhat during the day Thursday.

However, northern areas, including Kapuskasing – Hearst, and Fraserdale – Pledger Lake can expect wind chill values near minus 40 once again Thursday night into Friday morning.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A snow squall is occurring along a sharp cold front.

This cold front is moving southeastward and is expected to reach Marten River to Sudbury by midnight.

Snowfall accumulations up to 5 cm are possible by the time the cold front passes.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.