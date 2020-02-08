Minister of Education Responds to Continued Union Escalation

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to continued escalation by the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF):

“Continued escalation of job action by the teachers’ unions has gone on far too long. Students across the province are being hurt by the withdrawal of services and loss of classroom time.

Parents expect all parties to meet at the negotiating table and have meaningful, student-centric discussions. I call on union leadership to continue to work with us, in good-faith, to end these strikes, and focus on reaching a deal that keeps our students in the classroom where they belong.”