|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|9
|12
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|7
|12
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|4
|6
|11
|HALL, Dave
|5
|5
|11
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|4
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|3
|11
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|10
Next games are Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|HALL
|BUCKELL
|TERRIS
|TURMELL
|McCOY
|HOFFMANN
|KLOCKARS
|LESCHISHIN
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 7 - February 7, 2020
- Friday Morning News – February 7 - February 7, 2020
- Legion Lift Update - February 6, 2020