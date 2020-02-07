Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 7

TERRIS, Tom 1 10 12
McCOY, Joe 2 9 12
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 7 12
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 4 6 11
HALL, Dave 5 5 11
BUCKELL, Chris 6 4 11
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 3 11
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 10

Next games are Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
HALL BUCKELL TERRIS TURMELL
McCOY HOFFMANN KLOCKARS LESCHISHIN

 

