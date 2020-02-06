Thursday Morning News – February 5

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Red Pine has launched its 2020 drilling program at its Wawa Gold Project. The 2020 drilling program will expand and define the gold mineralization in the Surluga Deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone, and expand gold mineralization in the Hornblende Shear Zone.

Angus Ventures Inc. aquired of all of the interests of Talisker Gold Corp. in option agreements with IAMGOLD Corporation and Exiro Minerals Corporation in consideration for cash payment of $22,501. The remaining part of the Transaction, the acquisition of Talisker’s 100%-owned claims, is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to close in the next few weeks.