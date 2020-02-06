SE OPP Wawa – Charge Local Man in Historic Sexual Assault

On September 19, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a historic sexual assault that occurred in Wawa, Ontario.

Members from the Superior East Crime Unit were involved in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, on February 4, 2020, Shawn EGAN, a 54-year-old person from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Sexual Exploitation, contrary to section 153(1)(a) of the CC,

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

The OPP is committed to safe communities and reminds everyone to be vigilant of their own surrounding and personal safety. For further tips on personal safety, please visit the OPP website at www.opp.ca.