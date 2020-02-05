Happenings at Wawa First United – February 5

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).

A Very Special THANK YOU

to everyone who helped in so many ways

with the recent THRIFT SHOP.

Sat. Feb. 08 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 10 U.C.W. 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 23 Annual Meeting – First United Church following Morning Worship

Even when we don’t claim God – God claims us.