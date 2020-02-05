Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – February 5

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).
A  Very  Special  THANK YOU
to everyone who helped in so many ways
with the recent THRIFT SHOP.
Sat.       Feb.     08   Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Mon.      Feb.    10   U.C.W.    7 p.m.
Sun.       Feb.    23    Annual Meeting – First  United  Church following Morning Worship
   Even when we don’t claim God  – God claims us.

