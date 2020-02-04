Just Passin’ Through Concert Series features Benjamin Dakota Rogers & Sultans of String in February

The Old Town Hall in Richards Landing will be hosting two concerts in February to kick off the 2020 Just Passin’ Through concert series with Benjamin Dakota Rogers on Feb. 11 and the Sultans of String on Feb. 22.

The Township of St. Joseph Events Committee founded the Just Passin’ Through Concert Series in 2012 to bring music events to the Richards Landing to provide travelling musicians a place to play and give music-lovers in the central Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie area a chance to see great live bands throughout the year.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Benjamin Dakota Rogers will be making his first stop on St. Joseph Island while promoting his latest album, Better by Now. Rogers’ sound is hard-driving powerful folk, with influences that include roots, blues and country music.

This will also be the first visit to Just Passin’ Through by three-time Juno Award and eight-time Canadian Folk Music Award nominees, Sultans of String. With their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms, this “string super-group” celebrates musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity.

Both shows promise to be wonderful opportunities to beat the late winter blues with the enjoyment of great live music. Seating is limited so people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are also available for purchase online at Eventbrite.