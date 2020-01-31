Minister of Education on OSSTF’s Seventh, One-Day Strike

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) notice of a seventh, one-day strike:

“Parents are losing patience with OSSTF’s ultimatum of proceeding with further strikes against students unless the government delivers on their demands – including a $1.5B sector-wide compensation demand.

OSSTF is preventing students from learning, and withdrawing critical services, including not completing report cards, EQAO math testing postponed, and extracurricular activities cancelled. These actions are only hurting the students of our province. I urge OSSTF to bring forward reasonable proposals to be bargained at the table that enhance the student experience, not compensation for their members, so we can reach a deal that keeps our students in class.”