HSCDSB Schools Closed to Students on February 4, 2020

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) received notice yesterday from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) that its members will be engaging in a one-day, province-wide strike on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

As a result, all elementary and secondary schools in the HSCDSB will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

“OECTA represents teachers in all of our schools and over 45% of all the board’s permanent employees. With this in mind, and considering the safety and well-being of our students, the board came to this decision,” said HSCDSB Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

“We regret any inconvenience to families resulting from this job action and are hopeful that a fair agreement will soon be reached. We will continue to provide updates as they become available,” added Burton Spohn.

All board employees not involved in the strike on February 4 will be reporting to work. Schools will reopen to students on Wednesday, February 5th.