Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 29

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.
      THRIFT SHOP
      Thurs.  Jan.   30    5 – 9
        Fri.      Jan.   31   1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
       Sat.      Feb.   01   9 – 4
       Mon.    Feb.   O3   9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time *
               Bag Day
       ALL HELP is greatly appreciated
    Please contact Diane 705-856-4408  if you are available.
Sun.      Feb.    02   Official  Board  Meeting  – 1 p.m.
Mon.      Feb.    10   U.C.W.    7 p.m.
Sun.       Feb.    23  Annual Meeting – First  United  Church
