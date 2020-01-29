Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 29

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.

THRIFT SHOP

Thurs. Jan. 30 5 – 9

Fri. Jan. 31 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30

Sat. Feb. 01 9 – 4

Mon. Feb. O3 9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time *

Bag Day

ALL HELP is greatly appreciated

Please contact Diane 705-856-4408 if you are available.

Sun. Feb. 02 Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 10 U.C.W. 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 23 Annual Meeting – First United Church

As disciples, we will search out the needs that surround us.