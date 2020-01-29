Bell Let’s Talk Day Highlights Mental Health is Health

Today, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, issued the following statement recognizing Bell Let’s Talk Day:

“Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day and Canadians across the country are joining in on the conversation about mental health.

Every year, more than 1 million people in Ontario experience a mental health or addictions challenge, which can have a serious impact on their quality of life, including the ability to go to school or make a living. Many of us have been impacted by mental health and addiction, either personally or through a colleague, family member or a friend. That’s why we will be showing our support for Bell Let’s Talk Day and encouraging people across the province to help end the stigma and start a conversation.

Let’s talk about mental health. Let’s talk about how we can take action personally, locally and provincially to help those who may be struggling. Throughout the day we will be listening to what the people of Ontario have to say, as we build a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions system that makes it easier for people to get the services and supports they need.

We know we can build a system that ensures every person in Ontario is supported throughout their journey towards mental wellness. That’s why we’ll soon launch Ontario’s mental health and addictions strategy – a roadmap toward meaningfully improving the care the people of Ontario receive and building healthier communities.

Today, please get involved and text, call, tweet or use other social media platforms to support this great initiative. Together, we will build a mental health and addictions system that meets the needs of each person in Ontario because every action counts.”